Henrico school bus involved in crash on its way to Wilder Middle

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A school bus was involved a crash Thursday morning while it was on its way to Wilder Middle School.

Henrico school officials said no students on board were injured.

The crash happened at the intersection Harvie and Reynolds Roads.

The students were taken to Ratcliff Elementary School to wait for a replacement bus.

Henrico Fire said they checked out fewer than a dozen students on the scene.

WTVR, April Harshman

