Henrico school bus involved in crash on its way to Wilder Middle

Bus Crash Richmond November 3 2022
WTVR, April Harshman
Posted at 9:31 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 09:37:49-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A school bus was involved a crash Thursday morning while it was on its way to Wilder Middle School.

Henrico school officials said no students on board were injured.

The crash happened at the intersection Harvie and Reynolds Roads.

The students were taken to Ratcliff Elementary School to wait for a replacement bus.

Henrico Fire said they checked out fewer than a dozen students on the scene.

Henrico school bus crash Wilder Middle

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

