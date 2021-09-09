Mr. McCracken not speaking at Henrico School Board meeting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico School Board Chair Roscoe Cooper proved he could take a joke Thursday when he posed for a picture on the Henrico Public Schools Facebook page. The picture showed Cooper using binoculars to inspect the meeting's public comment speaker list.

Video of Cooper went viral after he fell victim to an old prank during an August school board meeting.

During that meeting, Cooper read aloud a list of names of people scheduled to speak. None of the people spoke because none of the names were real.

All the names, however, were double entendres.

"Phil McCracken. Phil McCracken?" Cooper said while calling speakers at the August 26 meeting.

Five fake names later, the prank ended, according to a video posted to the Henrico Citizen YouTube page. That video received nearly 900,000 views. Other versions went viral on other social media platforms.

"School Board Chair Roscoe Cooper and Vice Chair Marcie Shea carefully inspect today’s list of public comments at the Board meeting," the Henrico Schools post read. "No sign of Mr. McCracken, Mrs. Dover, or her husband Ben."