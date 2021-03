HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Hours after sharing an offensive post on her personal Facebook page Friday night, a Henrico School Board member deleted it and posted an apology.

Three Chopt District representative Micky Ogburn shared the post (which lamented a recent decision by the estate of Dr. Seuss to cease publication of six of his books that it deemed partially racist) and wrote above it “I love this and Dr Seuss books.” Click here to keep reading on the Henrico Citizen.