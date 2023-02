HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police are investigating after a man was hit, and killed by a train on Thursday night.

Henrico Police said the call came in just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Hungary Road and Oakview Avenue.

This portion of the road was closed while police were investigating and reopened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.