Henrico residents will have extra time to pay their personal property tax bills

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Those living in Henrico County will have more time to pay the first installment of their personal property tax bills after a vote on Tuesday night.

The deadline was extended from June 6 to August 5 after a unanimous vote from Henrico County Supervisors.

Rachel Sager was one of many who were caught off guard when she saw her personal property tax bill shoot up significantly.

"To be able to respond to the citizens much more quickly and be able to take steps to relieve some of that pressure. It's gonna go a long way," Sager said.

Taxes have increased on some vehicles by as much as 35% of their assessed value, amounting to hundreds more dollars for some taxpayers.

County leaders cite that inflation is a large part of the increases.

Deputy County Manager Brandon Hinton said the county planned for a 15% increase when budgeting last year. However, reality has far exceeded that projection.

"This is a recognition by the board of supervisors to recognize that costs are going up across the board. So if we can provide some relief on tax bills, that's more money for groceries, that's more money for gasoline and other day-to-day needs," Hinton said.

Sager said that if it came down to paying her tax bill or providing for her family, taxes would have to wait.

She's relieved that county leaders have given residents a little extra time to plan for this unexpected cost.

"I appreciate that they are stepping forward quickly to respond to citizens' concerns about higher prices," Sager said.

Hinton said that there is more relief still on the way.

A change to a state law effective in July allows localities to return surplus personal property tax money to residents.

Henrico plans to make use of this new law, meaning residents will save money then as well.