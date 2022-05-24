Henrico researchers studying COVID-19 vaccines on 6 months through 2 year olds

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — COVID-19 cases are on the rise, but hospital numbers in Virginia remain at home of their lowest levels of the pandemic with vaccines being instrumental in those low numbers, according to local health leaders.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot emergency use authorization to allow for children ages 5 to 11 to receive the vaccine.

However, one of the youngest populations segments remains ineligible to be vaccinated at all — children six months old through two years old.

Clinical Research Partners (CRP) on Forest Ave is looking for 1,000 children in that age group to participate in one of two studies.

Dr. Bo Vaughan is medical director at the Henrico County research group. In one study, the baby would receive a lower dose of a mRNA vaccine.

The other study is for a more conventional, protein-based vaccine. Vaughan said many parents have been waiting for the more traditional vaccine to be available for the youngest population.

“We want to make sure that these vaccines become available at a dose that's very safe for the kids and provide great immunity,” he explained.

CRP is conducting the only studies of its kind in the entire state.

"We want to make sure that children are protected. Daycares -- we want to make sure they stay open, and the children are able to go there so parents can work. We want to make sure that the elementary school stay open," said Dr. Richard Bennett, CRP's research physician.

Their researchers are currently accepting applications. Call 804-455-9006 to sign up.

