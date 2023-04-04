Henrico research center studying new Lyme disease vaccine

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico County research center is asking for volunteers to help them study the efficacy of a new Lyme disease vaccine.

Clinical Research Partners (CRP) at 7110 Forest Avenue is currently conducting trials to test a potential Lyme disease vaccine by Pfizer for children.

“Lyme disease is caused by a bacteria that is transferred to humans through the bite of an infected tick. If left untreated, the bacteria that causes Lyme disease can spread through the bloodstream and cause serious problems in the brain, joints, and heart,” according to CRP researchers.

The center's medical director Dr. Bo Vaughan calls Lyme disease a menace.

“Lyme disease can really affect just about any tissue in human body and that can cause lots of different types of diseases and manifestations of disease,” Dr. Vaughan explained.

Anyone can get Lyme disease, but it is more common in children and teens, he said.

There are no vaccines available to prevent Lyme disease.

“If we could get a vaccine and participate in the process of getting a vaccine to market that safe, it's potent and really works — it'd be really great for the country, and quite frankly, the world,” Vaughan stated.

He said the first two phases of this trial have been very promising in preventing disease.

CRP is looking for 100 children ages five through 17 years old who are generally healthy and have not been diagnosed with Lyme disease in the past three months.

Patients receive $125 for participating.

Call (804) 250-9859 or visit clinicalresearchrva.comto sign up.