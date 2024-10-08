Henrico registrar strikes back after Elon Musk questions county voter turnout in 2020 election

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County received some unexpected international attention Sunday night as the result of a post on X by the social media platform’s owner, Elon Musk, who has more than 200 million followers.

Musk reposted a tweet from last November made by user George Behizy that cited claims from “election integrity leaders in Virginia” who alleged that they had discovered that “many local precincts in Henrico County” reported voter turnout of more than 100% in the 2020 presidential election.

“Is this accurate @CommunityNotes?” Musk posted, tagging the social media platform’s open-source initiative that is designed to add “helpful context to posts and keep people better informed.”

The original post, and the information on which it was based, was wrong, Henrico Registrar Mark Coakley told the Citizen Monday.

