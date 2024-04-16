Henrico real estate finance firm hunts for deals after lining up $50M war chest

RICHMOND, Va. -- John B. Levy & Co. is accustomed to helping line up debt and equity for real estate deals and occasionally making its own acquisitions. Now, in its latest engagement, it’s taken on a slightly different role as it relates to funding deals.

The Innsbrook-based company said it was recently tapped to be the steward of a $50 million pool of outside capital that’s to be put entirely into commercial real estate transactions.

The eight-figure allocation comes from an unidentified “Fortune 500 insurance company, with whom JBLco has closed on numerous transactions in the past few years,” the company said.

