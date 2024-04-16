Watch Now
Henrico real estate finance firm hunts for deals after lining up $50M war chest

JBLCO-pic-new-002-Cropped-696x392.jpg
BizSense
Posted at 6:38 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 06:38:53-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- John B. Levy & Co. is accustomed to helping line up debt and equity for real estate deals and occasionally making its own acquisitions. Now, in its latest engagement, it’s taken on a slightly different role as it relates to funding deals.

The Innsbrook-based company said it was recently tapped to be the steward of a $50 million pool of outside capital that’s to be put entirely into commercial real estate transactions.

The eight-figure allocation comes from an unidentified “Fortune 500 insurance company, with whom JBLco has closed on numerous transactions in the past few years,” the company said.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
