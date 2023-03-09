Watch Now
Python found in Virginia U-Haul truck, but no one knows how it got there

Courtesy: Virginia Wildlife Management and Control
Posted at 10:50 AM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 10:50:36-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A ball python snake was rescued from the cab of a U-Haul box truck Wednesday afternoon, but the question still remains of how it got there in the first place.

Richard Perry, owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, said he got a call from Megan Seymour, who manages the U-Haul rental location, around 4:30 p.m. about the python.

330322621_1557987424711121_182782451728245537_n.jpg
Richard Perry

When they got the python out of the truck, Perry said she was very cold and lethargic. They got her wrapped up immediately and noticed she was starting to take shallow breaths.

Perry said they took the snake back to their headquarters and put her in a warm tank, but it was touch-and-go whether or not she would make it through the night.

Thankfully, the python appears to have made a full recovery and was doing great as of Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Seymour reached out to the previous drivers of the U-Haul rental truck and they said they hadn't seen the snake nor did they know how it got there.

330311734_1367922553964891_1915143337550416507_n.jpg
Megan Seymour and Richard Perry

Perry said ball pythons are not native to Virginia and are popular pets since they are nonvenomous.

If you have any information about the snake's owner, reach out to them on Facebook or call (804) 617-7086.

333102200_594952635812822_3935062374726244987_n.jpg
A ball python was found in the cab of a U-Haul rental truck. But the owner can't be found.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
