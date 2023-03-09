Python found in Virginia U-Haul truck, but no one knows how it got there

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A ball python snake was rescued from the cab of a U-Haul box truck Wednesday afternoon, but the question still remains of how it got there in the first place.

Richard Perry, owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, said he got a call from Megan Seymour, who manages the U-Haul rental location, around 4:30 p.m. about the python.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control

Richard Perry

When they got the python out of the truck, Perry said she was very cold and lethargic. They got her wrapped up immediately and noticed she was starting to take shallow breaths.

Perry said they took the snake back to their headquarters and put her in a warm tank, but it was touch-and-go whether or not she would make it through the night.

Thankfully, the python appears to have made a full recovery and was doing great as of Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Seymour reached out to the previous drivers of the U-Haul rental truck and they said they hadn't seen the snake nor did they know how it got there.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control

Megan Seymour and Richard Perry

Perry said ball pythons are not native to Virginia and are popular pets since they are nonvenomous.

If you have any information about the snake's owner, reach out to them on Facebook or call (804) 617-7086.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control

A ball python was found in the cab of a U-Haul rental truck. But the owner can't be found.