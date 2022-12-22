8 men arrested in Henrico County for allegedly soliciting prostitution

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Eight men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly soliciting prostitution following a Henrico County Police Vice Investigations Team operation.

Police said they worked with the division’s Technician Support Unit, Emergency Response Team and Virginia State Police to conduct the operation, but they did not give any details on what the operation entailed.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Amar Lino Lopez, 20, of Chesterfield County, Solicitation for Prostitution

Jack Elliot Hernandez Harper, 18, of Henrico County, Solicitation for Prostitution

Luca Adrian Powell, 28, of Richmond, Solicitation for Prostitution

Kittrell Jasper, Solicitation for Prostitution (VSP)

Quincy Lamont Williams, Solicitation for Prostitution (VSP)

Steven Antonio Clark, 41, of Henrico County, Solicitation for Prostitution

Jermaine La-Juan Armstead Jr., 24, of Henrico County, Solicitation for Prostitution

Kyle Allen Ekhoff, 36, of Powhatan County, Solicitation for Prostitution

Henrico Police said if you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call MetroRichmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at P3Tips.com. Both methods are anonymous. You may also contact the National Human Trafficking hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888.