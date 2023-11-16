How these Henrico preschoolers are learning about grace and charity

HENRICO COUNTY, Va., — You’re never too young to learn the fundamentals like sharing and giving back to your neighbors.

That’s the message Sabrena Burison shares with her four and five-year-old budding Kindergarteners at The Learning Experience in Glen Allen.

The educator of 30 years passionately reads to the wide-eyed children about charity and grace before belting out in song.

Characters like Grace the Greyhound and Charity Chihuahua help Burison and her colleagues keep the young students’ attention just before the holidays.

“We pray and hoping that [the lesson] goes through the whole life through their life, not just during the little days, but it goes up as they get older,” Burison explained. “It also teaches no matter what the size, whether you're big or small, you can give — it's the size of your heart.”

The students learn about kindness and inclusion through songs and activities like sharing kind words with other classmates.

“You will be amazed how smart they are,” Burison stated. “They do learn because not only do we teach it, we do it in action, too.”

This month, the preschoolers are learning to give back through a can drive that will benefit the local charity, Heart of Zion, which helps out children in Cambodia.

