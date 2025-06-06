Over 3,000 plants for sale at Henrico County Master Gardeners' annual festival

RICHMOND, Va. — Henrico County Master Gardeners will host their annual Pollinator Festival and Plant Sale this Saturday in Henrico's West End.

The event will feature more than 3,000 potted plants for sale, including 250 varieties of perennials, shrubs, trees, herbs and houseplants.

Visitors can enjoy live music, a plant clinic, activities for kids, a sale on gently used gardening items, and a demonstration on vermiculture showing how earthworms can help enrich composting.

The free event is open to the public and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the recreation center at Henrico's Deep Run Park.

