Missing 73-year-old Henrico man last seen taking a walk in Sandston, police say

WTVR
Roy Otis Brown Jr.
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are looking for a missing endangered adult.

Roy Otis Brown Jr., 73, of Henrico, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday going for a walk in the 500 block of E. Williamsburg Road.

Mr. Brown is a black male, 5’4”, roughly 160 lbs, with a white beard. He was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a grey shirt, and a white bucket hat. He is known to walk slowly.

Roy Otis Brown Jr.

If anyone has seen Mr. Brown or knows his whereabouts, call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or 911.

