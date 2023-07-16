Henrico Police pursuit ends in Richmond wreck

RICHMOND, Va. -- A pursuit involving Henrico Police ended when two cars collided across the county line in Richmond Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The wreck happened in front of the Chicken Box Restaurant at 3rd Avenue and Redding Street.

Police said four young people were in a stolen car when it crashed.

One passenger ran from the scene, according to police.

There were no serious injuries in the crash, officials said.

The investigation into the crime is ongoing.

