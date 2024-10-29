Henrico Police Officer injured in crash on I-295

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico Police Officer suffered critical but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Interstate 295 at mile marker 38 in Hanover County, according to a Henrico Police spokesperson.
Sources told CBS 6 that the officer was working as part of a funeral possession when they were injured.
Police have not yet confirmed that information.
The crash was reported at about 12:36 p.m.
Traffic in the Northbound lanes remained impacted by the crash and investigation.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.
