Henrico Police Officer injured in crash on I-295

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico Police Officer suffered critical but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Interstate 295 at mile marker 38 in Hanover County, according to a Henrico Police spokesperson.

Sources told CBS 6 that the officer was working as part of a funeral possession when they were injured.

Police have not yet confirmed that information.

The crash was reported at about 12:36 p.m.

Traffic in the Northbound lanes remained impacted by the crash and investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok