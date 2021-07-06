Henrico Police mourn the death of Captain Brian Wilson

HENRICO, Va. -- The Henrico County Police Division announced the passing of Captain Brian Wilson via social media on Tuesday.

The post stated Wilson had been battling an illness over the past year.

Here's their full statement:

We as a Division are saddened to learn of the passing of our brother, Captain Brian Wilson. Brian fought like a lion with an illness over the past year. Brian was a true friend to all he met. Rest easy brother, we have the watch.

Neighboring departments, like Hanover County Sheriff's Office, offered their condolences to Wilson's family and colleagues in response to the post.

