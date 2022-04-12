Watch
Police searching for missing 15-year-old Henrico girl

Henrico County Police Department
Posted at 5:16 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 17:16:54-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police are searching for a teenage girl who was last seen on Sunday.

On Sunday, April 10, 2022, Henrico Police responded to the 8000 block of W. Broad the report of a missing teen, Quians Champion, 15, of Henrico County, who left the property wearing a multicolored jacket, black pants, white shoes and a black backpack.

It is believed that she may have gotten into a vehicle with a close acquaintance of hers.

If you have seen Quians or know where she is staying, contact your local police department or Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

