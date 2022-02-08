Henrico Police looking for missing man who may be experiencing mental illness

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police is seeking the community's assistance in locating 59-year-old John Michael Collins, reported missing by his family on January 28, 2022.

The family says Mr. Collins may be experiencing a mental illness, and they have not spoken to or seen him since December 22, 2021. While the family has checked the home address routinely along the 100 block of Gateway East, area residents have not seen him.

On December 24, Mr. Collins was encountered walking along Schaaf Drive, in Henrico's west end, near Forest Avenue and Skipwith Road. Mr. Collins is a white male, 6'1", 200 pounds, brown eyes, and grey hair. He was wearing khakis and a gray zip-up hoodie.

Anyone with information on Mr. John Michael Collin's whereabouts may call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Detective J. Seay at 804-652-5680.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

