Henrico Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police are asking for assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

Meghan Simmons left the 5000 block of Fairlake Lane during the early afternoon on Tuesday. At 2:15 p.m., Henrico Police were called to the scene to take the initial report after a short time had passed and the teen had not returned.

There was an increased police presence in the community while police canvassed the area with Richmond Police K9 and members of Henrico Fire.

Meghan is 5-foot-1 and weighs around 130 pounds with colored brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and white pants going into the woods near Echo Lake Park.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.