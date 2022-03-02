Missing Henrico teen found safe

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police said that the missing 13-year-old boy was found safe on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, Maurice Washington, age 13, left the campus of Fairfield Middle School. He is currently listed as a missing juvenile.

Maurice was last seen in the rear parking lot of the school wearing black jeans and a green and black pullover jacket, with a green hood. His hair is twisted into two large braids.

Henrico County Public Schools and the Police Division continue to collaborate to safely locate Maurice Washington. If you have information on his whereabouts, contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!