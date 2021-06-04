Henrico Police looking for 11-year-old girl reported missing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police are asking for assistance to locate a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Cliffbrook Lane to meet with family for the report of missing 11-year-old Journey Royal. Her family reported that she had left the residence between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

