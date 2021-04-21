Watch
Henrico Police investigate homicide after man was shot in home

Posted at 10:38 PM, Apr 20, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in his home Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Knights Manor Court for a firearm violation at approximately 5 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 38-year-old Caron Jermaine inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

This is a developing story.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via p3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

