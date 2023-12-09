Henrico police investigate a deadly shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico police responded to a call on the 2800 block of Fairfield Ave. just after noon on Saturday for a reported shooting, according to a release.

When the officers arrived, they were directed to an adult male that was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are in the early stages of the deadly shooting investigation and will provide more information when it becomes available.

Henrico Police requests that any person that may have information regarding this incident to please call 804-501-5000 or report their information anonymously through the Crimestoppers P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.