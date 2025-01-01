Henrico Police seeking public help to identify auto-pedestrian crash victim

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the victim in an auto-pedestrian crash.

Henrico Police and Henrico Fire responded to a call for a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of W. Broad Street and Carousel Lane around 9:30 on New Year's Eve. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was running westbound across West Broad Street when she was struck by a driver. The driver remained on-scene and is cooperating with police. Neither alcohol or speed appear to be factors in the crash for the driver.

Police shared the following information about the victim, who is currently unconscious.



Race: White

Sex: Female

Hair: Brown and curly

Height: 5’2”-5’4”

Weight: 120-140 pounds

Age: 20s

Wearing: Black Carhart sweatshirt, Light blue Underarmor shoes

Last seen: W. Broad St. and Carousel Ln.

Anyone with information on this crash or the victim is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube