HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Nearly a year after first proposing the creation of a civilian review board for Henrico County [Police], Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson is withdrawing the concept after sensing that a majority of the Board of Supervisors wouldn’t support the specific type of CRB he wants, he told the Henrico Citizen.

