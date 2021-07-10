Watch
Henrico Police Captain Brian Wilson laid to rest: 'He was our protector'

Henrico Police Captain Brian Wilson laid to rest
Posted at 7:42 PM, Jul 10, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Longtime Henrico Police Officer Brian Wilson was laid to rest Saturday.

The 50-year-old Henrico County Police captain battled an illness over the past year, according to a post from the department.

The veteran officer joined the force in Henrico in 1995 and served "proudly and honorably," according to his obituary.

Wilson was remembered as a "super dad" to his two kids as well as being a "huge" animal lover" with a "great sense of humor."

"He would always do what he could to help anyone. He was our protector," a tribute to Wilson reads. "Brian has left this world a better place than he found it."

Instead of flowers, his family asked donations be made in his memory to the St. Baldrick's Foundation for Childhood Cancer, which he supported.

