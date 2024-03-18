Why Henrico Police will no longer respond to certain marijuana, shoplifting, and noise calls

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police will no longer send patrol units to certain calls for service that you may call into emergency dispatch, Henrico Police Chief Eric English announced Monday in a video posted on YouTube. Those calls include certain:



Animal calls

Loud parties or noise complaints

Medical emergencies

Service calls

Shoplifting

Abandoned vehicles

Marijuana use

Juvenile problems

Panhandling

"We understand these changes may take some time to get used to. This will be a learning curve for not only you, our community members but also for our patrol units and dispatchers in the Department of Emergency Communications," English said. "Each call will be assessed on a call-by-call basis... Our division could see a decrease of nearly 5,000 calls, which would again allow our patrol units to respond to other calls in a more efficient and timely manner."

Last week, Chief English said while overall crime was down in Henrico, violent crime (murders, rapes, robberies, and assaults) and car theft hit five-year highs in 2023. He also mentioned Henrico Police were short-staffed by about 64 positions.

Animal Calls

Any calls for service received between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. would be left pending until an animal protection officer marks on duty.

However, if there is a call about an injured animal or animal attack on a person or other animal, Henrico Police will dispatch an officer to the area.

Loud Parties or Noise Complaints

Previously, Henrico Police responded to complaints about noise from children, running through an apartment complex or hallways, starting March 18, Henrico Police will no longer respond to these calls.

However, if there is a clear violation of the county's noise ordinance, then an officer will respond to the location.

Medical Emergencies

Henrico Police will continue to respond to life-threatening crimes in progress.

However, if police units are not needed by other first responders then the Henrico Police presence may be canceled.

Additionally, unless there is a criminal allegation, Henrico Police officers will not respond to complaints against nursing staff at a facility.

Service Calls about People in the Median or Homeless Citizens

Henrico Police will no longer be responding to calls regarding individuals lawfully in a median or checking on homeless individuals who appear to be fine.

Shoplifting

If the complainant does not have evidence of the crime and it occurred in the past, or does not wish to prosecute, Henrico Police officers will not respond to that shoplifting.

That does not mean a report can't be filed.

Henrico Police is working on an online portal, which would allow you to submit a report online.

Henrico Police telephone reporting unit is available to generate a report for documentation purposes at 804-501-4810.

Abandoned Vehicles

Henrico Police patrol units will no longer respond to calls for service about abandoned vehicles or recovered bicycles.

Instead, Henrico Police community policing unit will be assigned to look into those incidents

Marijuana Use

Due to current state laws, Henrico Police officers will no longer respond to calls for marijuana use within a residence.

If the caller is reaching out to report a drug transaction that occurred in the past, the information will be forwarded to Crimestoppers or police intelligence for further investigative assignment.

However, if there is an active drug transaction, Henrico Police will respond to that location.

Juvenile Problems

Henrico Police officers will no longer respond to calls about juvenile problems without a nexus to crime.

This includes but is not limited to calls to assist with parenting, truancy, or a request for an officer to speak with the child about the consequences of their actions.

Panhandling

Unless the person is violating traffic laws being disorderly, trespassing or causing a hazard in the roadway, Henrico Police will no longer respond to these calls.

