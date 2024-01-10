Henrico police arrest two believed to be involved in earlier shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police say they have arrested two suspects believed to be involved in a Tuesday evening shooting.

Police arrived at Hanover Road and Hart Street just before 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

A crashed car was found at the scene, which police say was related to the shooting. Two suspects were then detained by police, as they were also believed to be involved in the shooting.

Henrico police ask if you have any information on this incident to call (804) 501-5000, Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crimestoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

