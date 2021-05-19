Henrico officers serenade folks waiting to get vaccinated at Richmond Raceway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A band made up of Henrico police officers performed for folks waiting to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at Richmond Raceway Wednesday.

Lt. Rocky Motley, who will celebrate 24 years on the force this summer, said the Henrico Police Acoustic Blue Band was excited to finally perform for the public.

“Today's our debut,” Lt. Motley said. “We've been trying for about a year now, and obviously COVID kind of put a stalemate on that.”

The foursome, who did play for a school before the pandemic hit, hopes their performances bring people together.

“Music tends to heal the soul a lot of times, and so that's our goal,” Lt. Motley said.

The veteran officer said he hopes their music will connect and resonate with the community and also prompt a dialogue about “sharing differences and talking them out.”

“Whatever it brings, it brings -- and just having a good time and bringing people together,” he said.

While his bandmates, Paul Loy on guitar, Philip Moyer on stand up bass and Doug Trammell on banjo, describe the group as a bluegrass band, Lt. Motley said he thinks of the group as a “no-genre band with a bluegrass flavor.”

“We're all acoustic, and that's unique about us,” Lt. Motley explained. “We're not plugged in, we don't have any computers. So when they all go to the wrong cord, and you know, it's acoustic. It’s raw, it's just metal and wood…”

The group hopes to perform at community events and churches.

“Wherever they'll have us, we would love to come out and come out and play,” Lt. Motley said.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

