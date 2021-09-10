Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Henrico planners endorse GreenCity

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
GREENcity presentation 01.jpg
Posted at 10:08 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 10:09:59-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The most significant planned development in Henrico County’s history is one step closer to reality, following the Henrico Planning Commission’s unanimous endorsement Thursday night.

The commission voted to follow the advice of county planners and recommend rezoning plans and a provisional use permit for the proposed $2.3-billion GreenCity community at I-95 and Parham Road, sending the cases to the Henrico Board of Supervisors, which is expected to consider them Oct. 12. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

On the farm with Libby Lewis

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-5pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Julie Bragg, Leland Pinder and Zach Daniel on CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.