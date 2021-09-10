Henrico planners endorse GreenCity

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The most significant planned development in Henrico County’s history is one step closer to reality, following the Henrico Planning Commission’s unanimous endorsement Thursday night.

The commission voted to follow the advice of county planners and recommend rezoning plans and a provisional use permit for the proposed $2.3-billion GreenCity community at I-95 and Parham Road, sending the cases to the Henrico Board of Supervisors, which is expected to consider them Oct. 12. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.