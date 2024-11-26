Henrico pigs celebrate first birthday with special cakes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Staff at Meadow Farm Museum in Glen Allen celebrated the first birthday of the farm's four pigs with special birthday cakes.

"We had a very talented staff member create four different pig-friendly birthday cakes," Jim Weinpress, the manager of Zoology at Henrico County's Division of Recreation and Parks, said. "They were a combination of oatmeal, banana, peanut butter and some scrambled eggs frozen and shaped into some birthday cake shapes. We spread them out so each boy would get his own cake, and then we welcomed them into the pasture, and they did a good job of eating them all in front of everyone."

The pigs have eaten well during their year at the farm.

Weighed in grams when they were first born, the brothers now weigh up to 240 pounds.

"They've grown very, very quickly into big, large, healthy animals," Weinpress said. "This is a big milestone for us. You know, the reason that we exhibit heritage breeds like Ossabaw Island Hog is to show and highlight the history the Sheppard family had here at Crump Park."

Jim Weinpress discusses Henrico pig birthday party

Weinpress credited the farm's dedicated staff with helping to keep the piglets happy and healthy.

"This really highlights the work that went into taking care of these piglets, and how proud we are of the work done by the animal care staff and celebrating the healthy animals that they are today," he said. "We were prepared to handle piglets, but they were born much earlier than we thought they would be. And then it was a surprise when we found out that their mother wasn't producing milk which meant around the clock caring for the piglets fell on the staff."

Weinpress said the dedicated staff works 365 days a year to ensure all the farm animals have food, clean pastures and fresh water.

Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park is at 3400 Mountain Road in Glen Allen.

