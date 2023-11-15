Henrico police looking for suspect who pepper-sprayed employees at donut shop

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Police Department is searching for a suspect who pepper-sprayed employees working at a donut shop Tuesday morning.

The suspect entered the shop, located on the 8900 block of West Broad Street, and began to pepper-spray employees at the business.

Do you recognize me?

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at approximately 8:40 am, Officers were dispatched to a business within the 8900 blk of W Broad Street for the report of an assault. It was reported that an individual entered the business and pepper sprayed the employees. pic.twitter.com/VMUACLYEAt — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) November 14, 2023

The above surveillance video shows the suspect entering the business and pepper-spraying employees.

Police say the suspect did not demand money or any other items. The suspect later left the shop and headed north, according to police.

If you have any information on this suspect, you are asked to call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit tips online at P3Tips.com. Both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!