Henrico proposes the largest pay raise for school and government workers in decades

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas is proposing an 8.2% merit-based pay raise for Henrico County general government and school system employees – the largest comprehensive increase in more than three decades – as part of his proposed $1.15-billion Fiscal Year 2023-24 general fund budget. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.