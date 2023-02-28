Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico proposes the largest pay raise for school and government workers in decades

Richmond top stories and weather February 28, 2023
Posted at 4:15 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 16:15:20-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas is proposing an 8.2% merit-based pay raise for Henrico County general government and school system employees – the largest comprehensive increase in more than three decades – as part of his proposed $1.15-billion Fiscal Year 2023-24 general fund budget. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone