Video shows moment SUV goes flying into parked vehicles in Henrico's West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman has been charged with reckless driving after losing control of a rental SUV and causing significant damage to multiple vehicles in a West End community parking lot.

The chaotic accident was captured on a neighbor's Ring camera, showing the SUV hitting a sign before crashing into the side of another SUV and minivan.

The vehicle then bounced off that collision, swiping the back end of two more cars and destroying a mailbox before finally coming to a stop just feet away from the front door of a townhome.

"If it would've been 45 minutes later possibility the school bus drops the kids at both sides... it could've been a lot worse. Thank goodness there were no injuries... especially to children," a resident said.

Police say the driver wasn't familiar with all of the functions of the rental SUV when she lost control on Greenmeadow Circle in Henrico's West End Friday afternoon, triggering a chain reaction of damage.

The aftermath left debris scattered across the parking area, with at least five cars damaged in the incident.

The driver of one of the damaged vehicles, who was already using a rental from a previous accident in March, expressed concerns about the headache this would cause in trying to get a replacement.

Henrico police have charged the woman with reckless driving in a private parking lot.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.