Henrico officers deliver Thanksgiving meal boxes to 500-plus families

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police officers in Henrico County are making sure needy families have a meal to share with their loved ones this Thanksgiving.

The Henrico County Police Athletic League's 18th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway saw holiday meal boxes delivered to more than 500 pre-selected families Saturday.

Kenneth L. Ragland, a retired sergeant with Henrico Police and the league's executive director, said the giveaway is about giving back.

"They get a turkey, and they get a Thanksgiving box," Ragland said. "And that's all that's possible through our sponsors, at the Walmart Foundation and through Western Assembly of God."

The league, which has given away more than 4,200 turkeys since 2007, also offers year-round sports programs, after-school education programs and summer camps.

"This is all possible through donations, through community involvement, through people with humanitarian spirits," Ragland said. "And if you want to help us next year, or you want to help this Christmas, the only thing you need to do is just reach out to us on our website."

