Henrico paint spill to shut down Staples Mill, Waller Road area for at least four hours

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Portions of Staples Mill Road and Waller Road will be shut down for the next four hours due to crews cleaning up a paint spill.

Officials have not said how the paint spilled on the roadway, the Department of Environmental Quality is on scene currently assisting with the spill.

— Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) September 11, 2023

Officials are advising motorists to avoid the area until the roadway can be reopened.

