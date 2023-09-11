Watch Now
Henrico paint spill to shut down Staples Mill, Waller Road area for at least four hours

Henrico Police Department
Posted at 3:05 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 15:05:07-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Portions of Staples Mill Road and Waller Road will be shut down for the next four hours due to crews cleaning up a paint spill.

Officials have not said how the paint spilled on the roadway, the Department of Environmental Quality is on scene currently assisting with the spill.

Officials are advising motorists to avoid the area until the roadway can be reopened.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

