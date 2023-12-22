Tip leads police to suspected Henrico package thief

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A package thief, who for months has targeted neighbors in Henrico's Rocketts Landing community, was arrested, according to Henrico Police.

"Over the last four months, residents in the Rocketts Landing area of Henrico County have been hit by a thief stealing packages from a mail room. Information from a neighborhood watch group was given to one of our officers who then followed up on these incidents, gathering more intel," Henrico Police posted on social media. "Last week as the officer was conducting surveillance of the property, the suspect was identified, questioned and subsequently charged."

Henrico Police

The suspect, whose name was not released in the post, was charged with three counts each of burglary with the intent to commit a larceny and trespassing on private property.

"It was determined that over the last four months, thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from the packages was stolen," the post continued. "Additionally, when the suspect was arrested, he was also in possession of a car full of packages which had been stolen that night in the City of Richmond."

Henrico Police

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.