Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico police officer hospitalized after shooting, suspect in custody

Henrico Police
WTVR
Henrico Police
Henrico Police
Posted at 9:08 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 22:41:17-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico County police officer is currently hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a shooting Wednesday evening.

At 7:40 p.m., Henrico Police responded to Williamsburg Road and Brittles Lanes, after receiving reports of an attempted robbery.

When officers arrived at the area, they identified a suspect, who they began to chase on foot. Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the suspect ran through nearby woods to a Montrose Elementary School football field where he was later captured.

During the pursuit, the suspect fired shots at the officers near the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue. No shots were fired by officers during the incident.

One officer was struck, and taken to a hospital in the area with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime Insider sources also say that the officer was shot in the arm, and had glass shards in his eye. Sources additionally say that the officer is alert and talking.

Henrico Police say the suspect is being questioned while in custody. Sources say he was wanted for a recent string of robberies, most of which took place in Richmond's East End.

Brittles Lane near Montrose Elementary School and Hillbrook Avenue will both be closed while investigators process the crime scene.

If you have any further information, police ask you to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit tips via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Hand to Hold 2023

Help find these kids in Virginia’s foster system loving homes

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone