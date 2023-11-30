Henrico police officer hospitalized after shooting, suspect in custody

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico County police officer is currently hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a shooting Wednesday evening.

At 7:40 p.m., Henrico Police responded to Williamsburg Road and Brittles Lanes, after receiving reports of an attempted robbery.

When officers arrived at the area, they identified a suspect, who they began to chase on foot. Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the suspect ran through nearby woods to a Montrose Elementary School football field where he was later captured.

During the pursuit, the suspect fired shots at the officers near the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue. No shots were fired by officers during the incident.

One officer was struck, and taken to a hospital in the area with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime Insider sources also say that the officer was shot in the arm, and had glass shards in his eye. Sources additionally say that the officer is alert and talking.

Henrico Police say the suspect is being questioned while in custody. Sources say he was wanted for a recent string of robberies, most of which took place in Richmond's East End.

ALERT: Henrico Police is on scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue. One officer has sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and is being transported to an area hospital. One person is in custody. This is an active situation. pic.twitter.com/lmGfUERWkD — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) November 30, 2023

Brittles Lane near Montrose Elementary School and Hillbrook Avenue will both be closed while investigators process the crime scene.

If you have any further information, police ask you to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit tips via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

