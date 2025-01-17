Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico County officer dies after fight with aggressive brain cancer

Officer Evan O'Dell
WTVR, courtesy of Henrico County Police Department
Officer Evan O'Dell
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officer Evan O'Dell died Wednesday after a fight with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

O'Dell joined the Henrico County Police Department in May 2011.

He aspired to work alongside students and staff in Henrico County Public Schools and became a resource officer in 2016.

"Throughout his career, in both Patrol and as a School Resource Officer at Freeman High School, many people in the community got to know, love, and learn from him through his commitment and compassion," the police department said in a Facebook post. "Please keep Officer Evan O’Dell’s family in your thoughts during this difficult time."

Funeral arrangements have not been announced publicly at this time.

If you have memories of Officer O'Dell you'd like to share, email them to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone