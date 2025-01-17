Henrico County officer dies after fight with aggressive brain cancer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officer Evan O'Dell died Wednesday after a fight with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

O'Dell joined the Henrico County Police Department in May 2011.

He aspired to work alongside students and staff in Henrico County Public Schools and became a resource officer in 2016.

"Throughout his career, in both Patrol and as a School Resource Officer at Freeman High School, many people in the community got to know, love, and learn from him through his commitment and compassion," the police department said in a Facebook post. "Please keep Officer Evan O’Dell’s family in your thoughts during this difficult time."



Funeral arrangements have not been announced publicly at this time.

If you have memories of Officer O'Dell you'd like to share, email them to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

