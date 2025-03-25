Watch Now
Henrico County Police celebrate opening of new station with ribbon-cutting

RICHMOND, Va. — Henrico County police celebrated the opening of their new south station on Tuesday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new station is located at 640 North Airport Drive. It houses units assigned to patrol, special operations, emergency response, administrative offices, training and conference rooms.

The facility also has an emergency communications training center and a 5,000 square-foot K-9 training facility with a fenced-in, outdoor training area.

"You will see the benefits of this state-of-the-art facility with top notch technology and nice-sized community rooms that are available for the community to use," Police Chief Eric English said. "This facility is very visible in the community, right off of Airport Drive, easily accessible to the public. We're no more hidden, we're right out in the open. This is truly a community police station."

