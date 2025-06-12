Henrico County adds specialized fire truck to improve emergency response

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County has invested $2.4 million in a new tractor-drawn aerial fire truck, commonly known as a tiller, which requires two drivers and offers superior maneuverability despite being the longest vehicle in the county's fleet.

"This particular truck is the county's first tractor-drawn aerial," said Jason Carneal, Henrico Station 1 Fire Captain.

The specialized vehicle requires two drivers working in tandem, one in the front and another in the rear, allowing it to navigate tight spaces more effectively than traditional fire trucks.

"A traditional apparatus might have to take a different route to the scene because of parked vehicles or time of day or the ability not to make it around certain intersections. This piece of apparatus with its capabilities, being able to steer in the middle and in the rear, can make those turns significantly easier and therefore we can in theory get to the scene significantly faster and provide those services quicker to the citizens of the county," Carneal explained.

Beyond improved maneuverability, the new truck features a ladder that extends up to 107 feet and offers increased storage capacity.

While Henrico's technical team continues training with the new vehicle, which won't be operational for several months, neighboring Richmond has been utilizing similar equipment since 2021.

"It's cool to have a versatile fleet," said Brandon Bullock, Richmond Station 10 Captain.

Richmond's tiller truck averages around 16 calls daily and has proven valuable in navigating the city's evolving infrastructure.

"Getting this truck in and out of streets where they might have bike lanes now, where you have parking on one side of the streets," Bullock said.

Both fire officials noted that while tiller trucks are common in more urban areas like Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia, smaller localities are increasingly finding uses for them. In the greater Richmond metro area, only Petersburg Fire Department also operates a tiller truck alongside Richmond and now Henrico.

Carneal says the county's acquisition represents its commitment to providing optimal service to residents.

"It is superior to any traditional ladder truck that we have in the county," he said.

Henrico County is already planning to purchase two additional tiller trucks in the coming years, while Richmond will acquire its second tiller toward the end of the year.

