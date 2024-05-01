Watch Now
Henrico makes sure new neighborhood has homes for lower-income households: 'Do something different'

Richmond BizSense
Henrico supervisors and staff hear from Laura Lafayette with Maggie Walker Community Land Trust during last week’s presentation on housing affordability challenges.
Posted at 8:49 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 08:49:50-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — When Henrico supervisors approved the massive and controversial Arcadia project in Varina, a provision was negotiated that at least 20 of the homes in the residential development would be built for lower-income households.

The housing proffer from developer East West Communities was the first such provision ever included in a zoning case in Henrico, officials said when Arcadia was approved early last year. It was accomplished through a collaboration with the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, a regional nonprofit that buys and leases home lots to income-qualified buyers to keep the land “permanently affordable.”

While the 20 lots represent less than 3 percent of the nearly 800 homes to be built at Arcadia, administrators with the county and the nonprofit are pointing to the proffer, or something like it, as a potential approach to addressing housing affordability in Henrico and the region.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

