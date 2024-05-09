Henrico Police to launch ‘Never Too Safe on 2 Wheels’ safety campaign

HENRICO COUNTY, Va., — So far in 2024, Henrico Police said they have seen an uptick in the number of motorcycle and bicycle crashes.

Area law enforcement and community partners will help launch a new safety campaign called ‘Never Too Safe on 2 Wheels” at 11 a.m. Thursday.

“This is a constant reminder of the things that can happen in a split second. You never know when a cyclist or even just a motor vehicle is going to come right out the out of the blue and change things for someone and their loved ones,” said Karina Bolster, Henrico Police spokesperson.

May is also Motorcycle and Bicycle Safety Awareness Month. With warmer weather in full swing here in Virginia, Henrico Police, along with area stakeholders, said they want to ensure all cyclists are safe when traveling county roads and beyond.

Bolster acknowledges this is advice law enforcement shares every year yet they continue to see crashes on the roads.

“We're just asking everyone to be aware of your surroundings. Make a pledge to yourself this summer to do better out on the roads and hopefully that will really make the difference. But you can never go wrong with trying to raise education, raise awareness,” she explained.

HPD is expected to share additional information including crash statistics at Thursday’s press conference at their public safety building.

HPD shared safety tips for motorcycle riders:

• Obey traffic lights, signs, speed limits and lane markings.

• Wear a helmet and other protective gear.

• Ride with the flow of traffic and leave plenty of room between your bike and other vehicles.

• Always check behind you and signal before you change lanes.

• Apply reflective materials to your motorcycle and/or helmet.

Here are tips HPD recommends bicycles operators must use on the roads:

• Ride with the flow, in the same direction as traffic.

• Obey street signs, signals and road markings, just like a car.

• Wear a helmet and other protective gear.

• Assume the other person doesn’t see you; look ahead for hazards.

• Do not text, listen to music or use anything that distracts you by taking your eyes/ears off the road.

• Wear bright clothing and/or reflective materials.

They also shared advice for drivers in four wheels around cyclists:

• Be watchful of cyclists riding at lower speeds.

• Avoid any distractions.

• Obey traffic lights, signs, speed limits and lane markings.

• When passing a bicyclist, ensure there is at least three feet of separation.

