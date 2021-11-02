Henrico Police searching for missing 63-year-old man with dementia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police are searching the Libbie Avenue area after 63-year-old Ronald Lucy went missing from the 1900 block around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said he was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and hospital socks. He left on foot.

Lucy is five-foot-ten with brown eyes, short gray hair, and full-framed glasses. Police said he can walk long distances, but, if encountered, he may present as partially non-verbal.

Anyone who encounters him can call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

