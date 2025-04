HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police in Henrico County say a 9-year-old girl last seen getting off the school bus Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.

The girl was reported missing Wednesday afternoon. By Wednesday evening, police said she had been found safe.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube