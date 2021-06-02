Henrico man reported missing after receiving treatment

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico County Police department is seeking assistance to locate a man last seen on May 26.

On May 28, Henrico Police responded to the 1400 block of Cole Boulevard to take a report for missing adult 28-year-old Xavier Lashawn Harrison.

Xavier's girlfriend last saw him on May 26 after receiving treatment at a hospital and he hasn't been seen since.

Officials say that that this behavior is out of the ordinary and that he may require medical assistance.

Anyone who knows of Harrison's whereabouts is asked to contact the Henrico Police Division at (804) 501-5304. Community members can also submit tips by visiting p3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

