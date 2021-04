WASHINGTON, D.C -- A 22-year-old Henrico man is in custody after he scaled a fence at the U.S. Capitol on Sunday night.

According to the U.S. Capitol Police, at 11:38 p.m. on Sunday, Marc Beauchamp scaled the fence along First Street SW.

Beauchamp was stopped by several officers and arrested for illegal entry. An investigation found that the suspect illegally parked a vehicle on the grass near the Lincoln Memorial.

At this time, investigators believe this was an isolated incident.