Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man shot in Henrico County, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 27, 2025
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot in Henrico County on Thursday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Sources said the man was shot along Lou's Lore Lane, near Gay Avenue, around 8:30 p.m.

The victim knocked on neighbors doors along Altair Road asking for help, according to sources, before being taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone