Man shot in Henrico County, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot in Henrico County on Thursday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Sources said the man was shot along Lou's Lore Lane, near Gay Avenue, around 8:30 p.m.

The victim knocked on neighbors doors along Altair Road asking for help, according to sources, before being taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

