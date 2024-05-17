Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico launching $60M housing trust fund with revenue from data centers

HenricoHousing1.jpg
BizSense
HenricoHousing1.jpg
Posted at 6:27 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 06:27:06-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Less than a month after receiving a directive from county supervisors for “something transformational” to address housing affordability, Henrico officials have come up with a plan that leans heavily on a growing source of revenue: data center dollars.

Henrico is contributing $60 million in cash to establish its first housing trust fund, which will be fueled by economic development revenue generated specifically from data centers.

Officials announced the plan in a news conference Thursday, three weeks after supervisors directed staff to do something more than the county already has to address the growing housing affordability gap across the region.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone