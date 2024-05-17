Henrico launching $60M housing trust fund with revenue from data centers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Less than a month after receiving a directive from county supervisors for “something transformational” to address housing affordability, Henrico officials have come up with a plan that leans heavily on a growing source of revenue: data center dollars.

Henrico is contributing $60 million in cash to establish its first housing trust fund, which will be fueled by economic development revenue generated specifically from data centers.

Officials announced the plan in a news conference Thursday, three weeks after supervisors directed staff to do something more than the county already has to address the growing housing affordability gap across the region.

